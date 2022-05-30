Jane’s Addiction guitarist and former Red Hot Chili Peppers member Dave Navarro is an important figure and personality in rock music and television, where he hosts the show Ink Master. So, fans are upset about his since-deleted Instagram post detailing his struggles with long COVID, which he has been battling since December of last year.

The statement mentions that he’s sharing this information so others dealing with the same struggles can feel less alone; he also describes his ways of getting through it, which include meditation and yoga. Read it below.

So yeah, I’m one of the ones who came down with the ‘long haul covid’. Been sick since December and supposedly will be back to my old self in… nobody knows how long.

If there are any of you who are still suffering long after your negative results, I’m just saying you aren’t alone. The fatigue and isolation is pretty awful but try to spend your time with the ones you love and stay creative. That’s how I’m trying to get through this thing. Also lots of spiritual practices, meditation and yoga have been very helpful. I’ll be ok, just don’t know when.

PS I’m not sure why I chose this picture to say all this. Maybe because who really cares and you gotta find fun somewhere? Or at least some levity. Love and laughter are wonderful antidotes for a sickness that you really can’t track.

Anyway thanks for listening and don’t worry about me. All indicators are pointing to a full recovery at some point!

There’s really no more to say on the matter so I’d appreciate not receiving a bunch of DMs or texts. Not out of disrespect for you guys, I’m just so tired of talking about this, I’m sure you can imagine!

Sending you all love and light. Even to those of you who are stoked I’m sick!