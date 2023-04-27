David Byrne Scored John Mulaney’s New Netflix Special ‘Baby J’

David Byrne is everywhere these days. The Talking Heads frontman joined Maggie Rogers on stage in February at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall to perform “Strange Overtones.” He’s also promoting the forthcoming A24 restoration of the 1984 Talking Heads concert film Stop Making Sense.

Now the musician is collaborating with John Mulaney. On Twitter, the comedian shared a clip and wrote, “Putting it together with our amazing crew and my hero David Byrne. ‘Baby J’ is streaming now only on @netflix. We hope you enjoy it.”

In our 2021 interview with Byrne about his David Byrne’s American Utopia, he discussed the method behind the choreography. “It doesn’t always have a logic to it, but what we discover is that as a viewer, in our brains, we tend to connect things that happen at the same time,” he explained. “If somebody moves a certain way and the music’s doing this, and the words are saying this, your brain puts it all together and it tells you that somehow that movement has some connection with what’s being said. It may not have been originally conceived that way, but it ends up happening. I’m not going to say none of it makes any sense, but there’s not a super logical connection between all the movement and what the songs are saying.”