David Byrne Donned Hot Dog Fingers To Perform ‘This Is A Life’ At The 2023 Oscars

Everything Everywhere All At Once is already one of the biggest winners at the 2023 Oscars. With Jamie Lee Curtis won Best Supporting Actress, and Ke Huy Quan won Best Supporting Actor for their respective roles. Also, a featured assemble member of the film, actress Stephanie Hsu joined David Byrne onstage for a performance of the film’s breakout song, “This Is A Life.”

Co-written by Ryan Lott with featured vocal contributions from Mitski, the song perfectly reflects what the film is all about. Despite Mitski’s absence, David Byrne, Stephanie Hsu, and trio Son Lux’s performance on the Oscars stage continued in the abstract reality at the core of the film.

Dressed in all white, beautifully backed with halo lighting, the performance transports the audience into the film’s sci-fi reality as Byrne waves around prop hot dog fingers (a fan favorite from the project).

Watch the full performance of “This Is A Life” below.

MULTIFACETADA! Confira a performance de "This is a Life" de Stephanie Hsu e David Byrne no #Oscar pic.twitter.com/laC7JxVSsG — Stephanie Hsu Brasil (@stephaniehsubr) March 13, 2023

When asked about the inspiration behind the full soundtrack in which the song appears, Son Lux said, “Even though we knew from the moment Daniels asked us to score this film that it would push us in new and unexpected directions, we couldn’t have predicted how much we’d learn from the project.”