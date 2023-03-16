David Byrne kicked off 2023 strong. The Talking Heads frontman closed last year with a performance at Miley Cyrus’ New Year’s Eve Party, and last month he joined Maggie Rogers onstage at New York’s Radio City Music Hall for “Strange Overtones.” Now, he’s got more in store.

Deadline reported that the rights to the Talking Heads concert film Stop Making Sense, released in 1984, have been acquired by A24. It will be restored in 4K following his Oscar nomination for Everything Everywhere All At Once for the song “This Is A Life.” With this announcement comes a promotional video in which Byrne picks up his dry cleaning to pick up his iconic oversized suit. He dances in the mirror, looking as energized as ever.

In October of last year, Byrne shared a Latin Pop Explosion playlist and praised Rosalía for her extravagant live performance. “[Rosalía’s] show had very innovative staging consisting of 8 dancers and a video cameraperson on stage,” he wrote in a blog post. “They mostly perform on a giant seamless which acts as a stage for the video screens. Making the video become part of the show. She seemed to be wearing no makeup- other than a little lipstick. Possibly because with all the sweating it might have become a mess? Her presence was very sincere and heartfelt – unusual for a pop show like this.”

Watch the Stop Making Sense promo video above.