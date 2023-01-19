David Crosby Of The Byrds And Crosby, Stills & Nash Has Died At The Age Of 81

Another influential ’60s rocker has passed, just days after days after guitar god Jeff Beck passed at 78. Variety reports that singer-songwriter-guitarist David Crosby has died at the age of 81.

A statement shared by his wife reads: “It is with great sadness after a long illness, that our beloved David (Croz) Crosby has passed away. He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and soulmate Jan and son Django. Although he is no longer here with us, his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us. His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music. Peace, love, and harmony to all who knew David and those he touched. We will miss him dearly. At this time, we respectfully and kindly ask for privacy as we grieve and try to deal with our profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers.”

Crosby was best known as the founder of the Byrds and later as part of the supergroup Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young (originally just Crosby, Stills & Nash). While neither group lasted for very long, their influence has since reverberated throughout rock and popular culture (a bunch of characters in the sci-fi rock romcom adventure film Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World are named for Stills, Nash, and Young). CSN&Y has sporadically reunited over the past few years, keeping their presence in rock as unforgettable as hits like “Woodstock,” “Teach Your Children,” and “Our House.”

Crosby was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice: once for each of his two groups.