Earlier this year, David Crosby found himself in the news after he joined the Neil Young-started wave of artists taking their music off of Spotify due to issues with Joe Rogan. Back in the day, though, he may have been similarly raging against technologies like fire and the wheel. No, that’s not a jab at the 80-year-old musician’s age, but a joke about the reason he was trending on Twitter this afternoon.

First, some context: according to IFLScience, in 2019, an exhibition at the Brighton Museum & Art Gallery’s Elaine Evans Archaeology Gallery showed off facial reconstructions of ancient people who lived near what is now England. One of them, known as the Stafford Road man, is believed to have lived around the year 550 during the Anglo-Saxon period.

Well, one of those Stafford Road renders was shared on Twitter recently and a lot of music fans who saw it came to the same conclusion: The image looks a heck of a lot like Crosby. That was such a popular opinion, in fact, that Crosby ended up trending on Twitter. Crosby, an active Twitter user, has yet to respond to being compared to the Stafford Road render.

Check out some tweets about the Crosby/Stafford comparison below.

Facial reconstruction of Stafford Road Man, who would have been part of one of the earliest Saxon migrations to Britain. pic.twitter.com/tDO8x90SgW — Son of Ælfred 🌿🗡 (@sonofaelfred) June 1, 2022

Stafford Road Man later went on to co-found the successful singing group Crosby Stills and Nash. https://t.co/pdfVhGVMTD — Jen o' the Sproats (@JennyFlyin) June 2, 2022

That’s David Crosby Man. https://t.co/DYZg5eNcYh — Telerunic Histamine Content Scribe (@ZebesianQuo) June 2, 2022

There has always been a David Crosby and there always will be a David Crosby. https://t.co/jRYzu8KGzl — Flighty by Name, Flighty by Nature (@FugaPericulum) June 2, 2022

This is why no matter what stupid stuff David Crosby says, we must listen to him. https://t.co/cd0tUYZHH4 — Joe Bernstein (@Bernstein) June 2, 2022

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.