david-crosby-getty-full.jpg
Getty Image
Indie

Digital Recreations Of An Ancient Man Are Actually Just David Crosby, Fans Joke As The Singer Trends On Twitter

FacebookTwitterMusic News Editor

Earlier this year, David Crosby found himself in the news after he joined the Neil Young-started wave of artists taking their music off of Spotify due to issues with Joe Rogan. Back in the day, though, he may have been similarly raging against technologies like fire and the wheel. No, that’s not a jab at the 80-year-old musician’s age, but a joke about the reason he was trending on Twitter this afternoon.

First, some context: according to IFLScience, in 2019, an exhibition at the Brighton Museum & Art Gallery’s Elaine Evans Archaeology Gallery showed off facial reconstructions of ancient people who lived near what is now England. One of them, known as the Stafford Road man, is believed to have lived around the year 550 during the Anglo-Saxon period.

Well, one of those Stafford Road renders was shared on Twitter recently and a lot of music fans who saw it came to the same conclusion: The image looks a heck of a lot like Crosby. That was such a popular opinion, in fact, that Crosby ended up trending on Twitter. Crosby, an active Twitter user, has yet to respond to being compared to the Stafford Road render.

Check out some tweets about the Crosby/Stafford comparison below.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Tags:
Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
On The Up: The Must Hear Emerging Artists This Month
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
×