The 2023 induction class for the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame was unveiled earlier this week, and making the cut are Willie Nelson, Missy Elliott, Kate Bush, Rage Against The Machine, Sheryl Crow, George Michael, The Spinners, Chaka Khan, Al Kooper, Bernie Taupin, Link Way, DJ Kool Herc, and Don Cornelius. If you ask David Letterman, though, The National should also be in the Rock Hall.

After the news was revealed, Letterman shared a video talking about it on his YouTube channel. He expressed his disappointment about Warren Zevon not getting the nod this year, saying he’s “disappointed” but “not angry.” He then got to talking about Matt Berninger and The National (“your saddest friend’s favorite band”), saying:

“They had this song called ‘Weird Goodbyes,’ which is not on the new album, but he’s singing about the weird goodbyes: ‘I don’t know why I don’t try harder.’ He is a man who is preoccupied, it’s been a sad parting of the ways [with] family. ‘I don’t know why I don’t try harder.’ That’s preoccupying Matt Berninger. ‘I don’t know why I don’t try harder.’ And now here comes the punch: ‘I feel like throwing towels into water.’ Woah, Jesus, what a mad man! Call the police! The guy’s gonna throw towels into water! But you know, I say that because I love the National and I wish I could be Matt Berninger because nobody’s cooler than Matt Berninger, and they ought to be in the Hall Of Fame.”

Check out the video above.