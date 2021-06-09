A couple days ago, Deafheaven shared a mysterious teaser, which featured a brief snippet of new music and the date August 20, 2021. Well, the group didn’t let the suspense build for long: Today, they’ve announced the release of their new album Infinite Granite, which is set for release on August 20 via Sargent House.

Alongside that news, they’ve also shared a new single, “Great Mass Of Color.” The track is an aesthetic departure for the group, as it sees the post-hardcore group venturing into softer territory more than ever before. Vocally, singer George Clarke focuses on his clean vocals more than he usually does, and the instrumentation is more akin to soaring post-rock.

When the band released their live album 10 Years Gone last year, they wrote in a statement, “We’re thankful we were able to do this project and that fans have stuck with us as we make new music for 2021. Thank you for helping us move forward and I hope you enjoy this record as a small interim in the Deafheaven story. We’ll see you soon.”

and check out the Infinite Granite art and tracklist below.

1. “Shellstar”

2. “In Blur”

3. “Great Mass Of Color”

4. “Neptune Raining Diamonds”

5. “Lament For Wasps”

6. “Villain”

7. “The Gnashing”

8. “Other Language”

9. “Mombasa”

Infinite Granite is out 8/20 via Sargent House. Pre-order it here.