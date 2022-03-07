Death Cab For Cutie Announce A Slew Of July Tour Dates

Death Cab For Cutie already had a a handful of festival dates on the docket in 2022, but now they’ve added a full slate of July tour dates in the midwest and Northeastern US.

The prolific rock band from Seattle has nine studio albums under their belt and last year, released an impressive 20th anniversary edition of The Photo Album. What stands out about these newly announced dates (where Illuminati Hotties will be on board as direct support) is how Ben Gibbard and company are playing many cities that don’t typically get the major tour love. While the tour begins in Cincinnati, the final stops include Harrisburg, PA, Uncasville, CT, and Poughkeepsie, NY. Because who says fans are only in major cities, amiright? Props to Death Cab for showing love to cities surrounding America’s bustling metropolitan centers as well.

Excited to announce some July tour dates! @illuminatihotts will be opening these new shows. Also looking forward to @minitreesband supporting in April! Presale for July shows starts 3/9 at 10am local, sign up on https://t.co/5eeVmyJU2X for the code. All other shows on sale now! pic.twitter.com/Gbtl2hpiI6 — Death Cab for Cutie (@dcfc) March 7, 2022

Check out Death Cab For Cutie’s full upcoming tour dates below and sign up for the July tour ticketing pre-sale code/get tickets here.

04/27/2022 — Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

04/28/2022 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

04/29/2022 — New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

04/30/2022 — Memphis, TN @ Beale Street Music Festival

05/01/2022 — Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival

05/21/2022 — Guadalajara, MX @ Corona Capital Festival

07/07/2022 — Cincinnati, OH @ PromoWest Pavilion At Ovation

07/08/2022 — Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe

07/11/2022 — Buffalo, NY @ Artpark

07/12/2022 — Lafayette, NY @ Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards

07/14/2022 — Harrisburg, PA @ Harrisburg University At Riverfront Park

07/15/2022 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

07/16/2022 — Poughkeepsie, NY @ MJN Convention Center

Death Cab For Cutie is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.