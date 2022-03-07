Death Cab For Cutie Announce A Slew Of July Tour Dates

Death Cab For Cutie already had a a handful of festival dates on the docket in 2022, but now they’ve added a full slate of July tour dates in the midwest and Northeastern US.
The prolific rock band from Seattle has nine studio albums under their belt and last year, released an impressive 20th anniversary edition of The Photo Album. What stands out about these newly announced dates (where Illuminati Hotties will be on board as direct support) is how Ben Gibbard and company are playing many cities that don’t typically get the major tour love. While the tour begins in Cincinnati, the final stops include Harrisburg, PA, Uncasville, CT, and Poughkeepsie, NY. Because who says fans are only in major cities, amiright? Props to Death Cab for showing love to cities surrounding America’s bustling metropolitan centers as well.
Excited to announce some July tour dates! @illuminatihotts will be opening these new shows. Also looking forward to @minitreesband supporting in April!
Presale for July shows starts 3/9 at 10am local, sign up on https://t.co/5eeVmyJU2X for the code. All other shows on sale now! pic.twitter.com/Gbtl2hpiI6
— Death Cab for Cutie (@dcfc) March 7, 2022
Check out Death Cab For Cutie’s full upcoming tour dates below and sign up for the July tour ticketing pre-sale code/get tickets here.
04/27/2022 — Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
04/28/2022 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
04/29/2022 — New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
04/30/2022 — Memphis, TN @ Beale Street Music Festival
05/01/2022 — Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival
05/21/2022 — Guadalajara, MX @ Corona Capital Festival
07/07/2022 — Cincinnati, OH @ PromoWest Pavilion At Ovation
07/08/2022 — Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe
07/11/2022 — Buffalo, NY @ Artpark
07/12/2022 — Lafayette, NY @ Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards
07/14/2022 — Harrisburg, PA @ Harrisburg University At Riverfront Park
07/15/2022 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
07/16/2022 — Poughkeepsie, NY @ MJN Convention Center
Death Cab For Cutie is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.