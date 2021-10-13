Back in the early aughts, Death Cab For Cutie was already doing things that no indie band would dream of, like covering Björk’s “All Is Full Of Love.” That cover came out on the Stability EP of bonus material from 2001’s breakthrough The Photo Album. Now, 20 years later, a deluxe 20th anniversary edition of The Photo Album, which includes with Stability in its whopping 35 total tracks, is on the way.

Out digitally on October 29th and then next spring on vinyl, the release also includes the remastered original album, previously unreleased tracks, B-sides, rare material, and all of the original demos. You can hear the demo for “Coney Island” above, which DCFC leader Ben Gibbard says was “very indicative of the process we were employing at that point, which was to deconstruct something and build it completely back up.”

Find the full tracklist and the band’s select tour dates below.

The Photo Album

1. “Steadier Footing”

2. “A Movie Script Ending”

3. “We Laugh Indoors”

4. “Information Travels Faster”

5. “Why You’d Want To Live Here”

6. “Blacking Out The Friction”

7. “I Was A Kaleidoscope”

8. “Styrofoam Plates”

9. “Coney Island”

10. “Debate Exposes Doubt”

The Stability EP

11. “20th Century Towers”

12. “All Is Full Of Love”

13. “Stability”

Rarities & Unreleased Recordings

14. “Gridlock Caravans”

15. “Information Travels Faster (Alternate Lyric Demo)”

16. “I Wanna Be Adored (Live)”

17. “I Was A Kaleidoscope (Live)”

18.”We Laugh Indoors (Dub)”

19.”Debate Exposes Doubt (Acoustic)”

20.”A Movie Script Ending (Acoustic)”

21. “I Was A Kaleidoscope (Acoustic, Live on KEXP)”

22.”Corny Island (Studio Outtake)”

23.”We Laugh Indoors (UK Single Mix)”

Band Demos

24. “Steadier Footing (Acoustic Studio Outtake)”

25. “A Movie Script Ending (Band Demo)”

26. “We Laugh Indoors (Band Demo)”

27. “Information Travels Faster (Band Demo)”

28. “Why You’d Want To Live Here (Band Demo)”

29. “Blacking Out The Friction (Band Demo)”

30. “I Was A Kaleidoscope (Band Demo)”

31. “Styrofoam Plates (Band Demo)”

32. “Coney Island (Band Demo)”

33. “Debate Exposes Doubt (Band Demo)”

34. “20th Century Towers (Band Demo)”

35. “Stable Song (Band Demo)”

10/20/2021 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom (All Ages)

10/21/2021 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom (21+)

10/23/2021 — Napa, CA @ Oxbow RiverStage *

* with Illuminati Hotties

The Photo Album (Deluxe Edition) is out digitally on 10/29 and on vinyl next spring via Barsuk. Pre-order it here.

