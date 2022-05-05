Death Cab For Cutie’s Tenth Album Is Done And New Music Arrives Soon

Since their 1998 debut album Something About Airplanes, Death Cab For Cutie has been consistent with their album release schedule, dropping a new LP at least once every few years, with the latest being 2018’s Thank You For Today. That was their ninth album and now it appears a tenth is on the way soon.

Yesterday, Ben Gibbard and company shared a photo of themselves in a recording/performance space and wrote simply, “New album done. New music May 11.” They also shared a pre-save link for that new music, but it doesn’t offer additional info about what specifically they have planned for next week.

Meanwhile, the band and Gibbard have kept busy with other endeavors since Thank You For Today. In 2020, Gibbard was one of the biggest figures in the pandemic-prompted livestream concert scene, as he started giving daily livestreamed performances from his home in March. The year before that, they shared The Blue EP. More recently, he curated Ocean Child: Songs Of Yoko Ono, a tribute album in honor of the titular musician. Death Cab offered a rendition of “Waiting For The Sunrise” for the collection.

