Death Cab For Cutie’s Ben Gibbard Is Performing Daily Livestream Shows From His Home

As social distancing is becoming the new normal, musicians are starting to take to social media to host livestreams in lieu of in-person concerts. Chris Martin and Keith Urban did so yesterday, and John Legend is set to host an online performance today.

Death Cab For Cutie’s Ben Gibbard is also set to go live with a livestreamed concert from home today (March 17), and it will be the first of many as the coronavirus continues to be an international issue. Gibbard took to the band’s social media pages to share the announcement that every day “for the next few weeks,” he “will be playing songs everyday from my home studio” at 4 p.m. PST on YouTube. He noted that he is “hoping to take some requests and maybe even have a guest or two stop by digitally.”

Find the announcement below.

“Hey Everyone, I know you are all really freaked out right now. I am too. And while I’m proud that we’re all doing the necessary things at the moment to help flatten the curve, I know it has left us all incredibly isolated. But because we’re all going through this nightmare together we are quite literally NOT alone. Our lives and stories are all linked, maybe more now than they have ever been. Be it with DCFC, Postal Service, or solo I have always been grateful for the honor you have bestowed upon us by choosing to congregate en masse around our music. Some of you have traveled great distances and/or shelled out large sums of money to see us play and that has never been lost on me. So in this crazy and unprecedented time, I’d like to return the favor by coming to YOU. For the next few weeks I will be playing songs everyday from my home studio. We will be streaming on YouTube at 4pm PST daily. We’re still working out the details but I’m hoping to take some requests and maybe even have a guest or two stop by digitally. The first show will be tomorrow. It will assuredly be a little wonky and glitchy but we’re gonna do our best. See You Tomorrow. xo Ben.”

Tune into https://t.co/mGtxzmvl3A to see Ben livestream for the next few weeks at 4pm PST daily. pic.twitter.com/Llt2syGHvT — Death Cab for Cutie (@dcfc) March 17, 2020

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.