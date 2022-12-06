Death Grips
Self-portrait by Death Grips
Music

Death Grips Will Be Going On Tour In 2023 For The First Time In Four Years

When Death Grips last toured in 2019, they were on the heels of their mysterious, abrasive, and compelling last album, Year Of The Snitch. The Sacramento-forged trio of Zach Hill, MC Ride, and Andy Morin blazed a trail for horrorcore-minded experimental rappers who could never quite replicate the visceral nature of Death Grips’ music. Now they’ve announced a new tour of North America for 2023, but no word yet on if this means a new album is on deck.

The tour begins on May 4th, 2023 in Portland and the band will be touring furiously through the Western US (with a Canadian date) that month, before starting an East Coast swing in September and October.

Tickets for the Death Grips 2023 tour go on sale Friday, 12/9 at 10 a.m. local time here. Check out the full list of Death Grips tour dates below.

05/04/2023 — Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
05/05/2023 — Vancouver, BC @ Harbour Event & Convention Centre
05/06/2023 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
05/08/2023 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center
05/09/2023 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
05/11/2023 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
05/12/2023 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
05/13/2023 — Las Vegas, NV @ New Metal Festival
05/16/2023 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
05/17/2023 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
05/18/2023 — Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory Santa Ana
09/13/2023 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore
09/16/2023 — Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest
09/17/2023 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
09/18/2023 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
09/20/2023 — Boston @ House of Blues
09/21/2023 — New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
09/23/2023 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
09/25/2023 — Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville
09/26/2023 — Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
09/28/2023 — Orlando, FL @ The Vanguard
09/29/2023 — Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live at the Backyard
09/30/2023 — St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
10/02/2023 — New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore New Orleans
10/03/2023 — Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center
10/05/2023 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s
10/06/2023 — Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom

Tags:
Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
The Best Latin Albums Of 2022
by:
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2022
by:
The Best Songs Of 2022
by:
×