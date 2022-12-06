When Death Grips last toured in 2019, they were on the heels of their mysterious, abrasive, and compelling last album, Year Of The Snitch. The Sacramento-forged trio of Zach Hill, MC Ride, and Andy Morin blazed a trail for horrorcore-minded experimental rappers who could never quite replicate the visceral nature of Death Grips’ music. Now they’ve announced a new tour of North America for 2023, but no word yet on if this means a new album is on deck.

The tour begins on May 4th, 2023 in Portland and the band will be touring furiously through the Western US (with a Canadian date) that month, before starting an East Coast swing in September and October.

Tickets for the Death Grips 2023 tour go on sale Friday, 12/9 at 10 a.m. local time here. Check out the full list of Death Grips tour dates below.

05/04/2023 — Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

05/05/2023 — Vancouver, BC @ Harbour Event & Convention Centre

05/06/2023 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

05/08/2023 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center

05/09/2023 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

05/11/2023 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

05/12/2023 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

05/13/2023 — Las Vegas, NV @ New Metal Festival

05/16/2023 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

05/17/2023 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

05/18/2023 — Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory Santa Ana

09/13/2023 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore

09/16/2023 — Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

09/17/2023 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

09/18/2023 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

09/20/2023 — Boston @ House of Blues

09/21/2023 — New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

09/23/2023 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

09/25/2023 — Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

09/26/2023 — Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

09/28/2023 — Orlando, FL @ The Vanguard

09/29/2023 — Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live at the Backyard

09/30/2023 — St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

10/02/2023 — New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore New Orleans

10/03/2023 — Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center

10/05/2023 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s

10/06/2023 — Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom