William Shatner Is A Fan Of Fellow Musical Innovators Death Grips

Thanks to the massively popular video game Minecraft, we now know that William Shatner is fan of experimental hip-hop group Death Grips. Let me explain:

Today, Markus Persson, best known as the creator of Minecraft, tweeted that he just discovered Death Grips; “How did I not know about them until now,” he asked. Among Persson’s nearly 4 million Twitter followers is Shatner, who saw the tweet and, apparently being a Death Grips stan, decided to chime in by quoting lyrics from “No Love,” off of the group’s 2012 album No Love Deep Web: “On and on it’s beyond insane… Madness, chaos in the brain,” Shatner wrote, followed by emojis of a brain and music notes.

On and on it’s beyond insane… Madness, chaos in the brain 🧠 🎶 https://t.co/5dRD89KACA — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) March 15, 2018

At first glance, it might seem surprising that the actor, who will turn 87 years old a week from today, is into a band as divisive and bizarre as Death Grips, but it actually makes a ton of sense. Let’s not forget that Shatner is also a noted musical experimenter, whose strange, enrapturing, and endearing cover of Elton John’s “Rocket Man” will live on forever, at the very least as a fun pop culture oddity, and at best, a model of what it means to radically reinterpret a song. It shouldn’t be that surprising, then, that Shatner enjoys music that pushes the boundaries of what’s expected. So now, we wait for Shatner’s spoken word rendition of “I Break Mirrors With My Face In The United States.”