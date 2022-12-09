Ticketmaster is currently facing a lawsuit from frustrated Taylor Swift fans after the company underestimated how many people would be trying to get tickets to her Eras Tour, expecting 1.5 million users to enter the website and instead having 14 million show up. This left a majority of the fan base devastated, and now another, albeit very different, group of musical devotees is upset for similar reasons.

It’s safe to say that Death Grips fans were prepared this morning to go to war for tickets for the band’s first tour in four years. It was just announced and the shows are set to kick off in May of next year and go all the way to October.

The tickets went on the cursed Ticketmaster site, and unsurprisingly, chaos ensued. Fans are saying it sold out within minutes, claiming most tickets when to bots and resellers. This will surely only amplify the retaliation against Ticketmaster. “No way death grips tix sold out within a minute Ticketmaster you’ve pissed off swifties and now death grippers… it’s gonna be bad,” one user wrote.

No way death grips tix sold out within a minute Ticketmaster you’ve pissed off swifties and now death grippers… it’s gonna be bad — Jorge ❄️☃️ (@americanegirl) December 9, 2022

“death grips sold out literally within 4 minutes and the sale went from 37.50 to 119 on stubhub in other words all scalpers deserve to be executed,” another wrote.

death grips sold out literally within 4 minutes and the sale went from 37.50 to 119 on stubhub in other words all scalpers deserve to be executed — Andrei Gorkachov (@TheRental5) December 9, 2022

We’re about to do what the Swifties did to Ticketmaster and Live Nation over Death Grips. — TRILL PULLMAN (@onceweallagree) December 9, 2022

if you didn’t get death grips tickets, ask the smelliest people you know to rub against you and punch you while someone else smacks some pans together. you can make ur own diy death grips show !!!! hope this helps :-) — jujubee (@snaiImaiI) December 9, 2022

So, as Swift fans are enraged evermore, Death Grips lovers now also find themselves in a bottomless pit of despair.