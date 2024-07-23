Last year’s installment of the psychedelic-leaning Southern California festival Desert Daze ended up getting canceled. Now, though, the 2024 edition is locked and loaded: Set for October 10 to 13, Desert Daze has announced its 2024 lineup today.

Heading to Lake Perris this year are Jack White, Cigarettes After Sex, Alex G, The Mars Volta, Thundercat, Fleet Foxes, 100 Gecs, Sleep, Liz Phair, De La Soul, Marc Rebillet, DIIV, and Danny Brown, as well as Death From Above 1979 doing a 20th-anniversary performance of the album You’re A Woman, I’m A Machine.

Beyond that, the lineup also includes Molchat Doma, The Kills, Floating Points, Power Trip, Beach Fossils, Unwound, Shintaro Sakamoto, All Them Witches, Mount Kimbie, Otoboke Beaver, Say She She, Temples, Converge, Souls Of Mischief, Drab Majesty, Alan Sparhawk, Wisp, Charlotte Adigéry + Bolis Pupul, Shabaka, Yu Su, Nick Hakim, Sextile, Frankie And The Witch Fingers, Rival Consoles, Hinds, Glare, The Chisel, Jesus Piece, Boogarins, Sasami, Sessa, Etran De L’aïr, Skinshape, Khun Narin, Tropical Fuck Storm, Wine Lips, Marlon Funaki, Archer Oh, Derya Yildirim & Grup Şimşek, Jjuujjuu, É Arenas, Friko, Snõõper, Black Sabbath Cover Band Rehearsal, Mariachi Queens Reyna De Los Angeles, Freak Slug, Margaritas Podridas, Glixen, and Daiistar.

Other highlights from the festival will include a Kathleen Hanna book reading of her memoir Rebel Girl: My Life As A Feminist Punk, Temples’ 10th-anniversary performance of their debut album Sun Structured, and a showcase from LA-based label and promoter Jazz Is Dead.

Festival, parking, and camping passes will be available starting July 26 at 10 a.m. PT. Early bird prices start at $299 for the weekend, and more information can be found on the festival website.