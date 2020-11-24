Wilco leader Jeff Tweedy has proven to be a delightful late-night talk show guest in recent years, whether he’s promoting Wilco material or his own solo work. He popped up again last night on Late Night With Seth Meyers, where he told the story of the time Diddy mistook him for an usher at the Grammys.

Tweedy told the story through laughter from himself, Meyers, and some off-camera Late Night staff. Meyers said the tale took place at the first Grammys ceremony Tweedy attended with Wilco, which would have been the 41st Annual Grammys in 1999, where Mermaid Avenue was nominated for Best Contemporary Folk Album. Tweedy was standing outside the bathroom holding a stack of programs belonging to his Wilco bandmates and their guests when Diddy approached him. Tweedy said, “P. Diddy walked up to me and he thought I was an usher handing out programs. He tapped the programs that I was holding with a cane. He’s like, ‘Give me one of those.’ I’m like, ‘No, they’re mine.’ It didn’t escalate, thank goodness.”

Tweedy also performed “Gwendolyn” on the show, so check that out below and watch Tweedy chat with Meyers above.