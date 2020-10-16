Music

Diddy Launches A New Political Party While Endorsing Joe Biden For President

While Kanye West campaigns to split the undecided vote and Ice Cube discusses policy with the existing regime, another hip-hop icon wants to try another tack to affect systemic change. Sean “Diddy” Combs announced the launch of his Our Black Party today, telling Charlamagne The God “It’s time for us to have our own Black political party.” Naturally, the interview took place on Combs’ own Revolt TV platform.

Diddy also took the opportunity to walk back comments he made earlier this year about withholding votes from the Democratic candidate Joe Biden, citing the seriousness of the upcoming election’s outcome. “A couple of months ago, I told everybody, ‘Hold their vote hostage,'” he explained.

“It would be irresponsible of me to have us hold our vote hostage but it would also be irresponsible of me to just let this moment go by. The world is watching—and [I’m doing] everything I can to make sure that going forth, that we’re a part of the narrative. That we own our politics.”

To that end, Combs said that he was inspired to start a new political party, reasoning, “If you look at the debates, we’re not even a part of the conversation. We don’t have any political power, we don’t have any political leverage and so we started our Black party with some young, fearless Black activists, elected officials, and I’ve stepped up and put the money behind it.”

He continued to insist that Black voters hold Democratic officials accountable. “We need to get Biden in and hold him accountable,” he tweeted. ” Trump has taken things too far. As Black people, we aren’t even a topic of real discussion. We can no longer stand for doing the same thing over and over expecting different results. That’s insanity! It’s time we unify.”

For more information on Combs’ Our Black Party, check out the org’s website here.

