DIIV
Bradley Golding
Indie

DIIV Celebrate 10 Years Of Their Debut ‘Oshin’ With An Expanded Edition

by: Twitter

Ten years ago was a great time for shoegaze, especially with the release of DIIV‘s stunning debut Oshin. The album received a slew of praise and still continues to influence reverb-loving bands today. To celebrate the anniversary, they’re unveiling a 10 year anniversary 2xLP expanded limited edition vinyl, as well as a box set collection of their inaugural three 7″s “Sometime,” “Human,” and “Geist,” which haven’t been repressed since the original release. This is all in addition to their already-announced show at the Brooklyn Steel on June 23 where they’ll be playing the album in full.

Oshin is our first album,” the band said in a statement. “It came out ten years ago and because of that we have decided to put together a very nice and very intricate and thoughtful 10th anniversary edition of the album for you. We are packaging it alongside my homemade demo recordings and a few unreleased live recordings from one of our first shows. It has new art by our friend Parker Sprout and it has some writing from the members of the band, the writer of the original Oshin poem, and an expansive meditation on the history of the album from Shaad D’souza. We hope you enjoy it.”

The 2xLP will include demos, live cuts, an unreleased track, a booklet, and more. The digital release is June 24, while the physical is August 19. Find more information here.

Tags: ,
Listen To This
On The Up: The Artists To Watch In May 2022
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The New Albums Coming Out In May 2022
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best Vinyl Releases Of April 2022
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
×