After a run of excellent EPs in each of the last two years, Dijon’s proper debut album has finally been announced. Absolutely was written, recorded and produced in a short few weeks at a house in upstate New York, where Dijon and a tight-knit group of collaborators locked down and created the album.

Dijon also released a live performance video today that’s a flat out magical and intimate window into the aforementioned recording process of the album. Entitled simply “playing the first song from my album,” the clip opens with a scruffy looking Dijon on a sampler and small mixing board and guitarist Mk.gee in an antique style living room. The music starts to hum, the guitar builds the vibe and Dijon wastes no time getting into his extremely evocative delivery. As the video builds and the camera slowly starts to show more of the room, we’re introduced to the other collaborators, each adding another powerful element to the song, including a particularly dashing slide guitar. Dijon dances through the room in almost manic fashion and it renders the music more gripping with each of his twists and turns. This is a fantastically sweaty tune and it’s clear that there’s more magic that emanated from these sessions, awaiting us on the album.

Check out the video above.

Absolutely is out 11/5 via R&R/Warner.

Some of the artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.