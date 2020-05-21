Earlier this year, Disclosure mimicked their Caracal album promotion and ushered in a new era of music by releasing a single each day for five days in a row. While the UK duo shared many dance-ready tunes, it turns out that none of the previously-released singles will actually appear on an album. Instead, the duo’s record will see an array of big-name features. On Thursday, Disclosure unveiled the release date for their upcoming album Energy and shared the eponymous lead single.

Disclosure’s “Energy” boasts motivational clichés over a steady, clanking beat. The vocal samples belong to Eric Thomas, a hip-hop preacher who recites inspiring prose: “Look! Where your focus goes, your energy flows. Are you hearing me?”

In a statement, Disclosure explains they were inspired by Thomas’ encouraging candor: “When we found Eric many years ago, he was like a goldmine of inspirational quotes and motivational speeches. Even if he was speaking to a room of five, it was like he was addressing a stadium. He has an immense presence and energy about him that translates so well into music – especially house music. This time, we cut up various speeches to make something that makes sense. What he says is basically the whole concept for the record, that’s why it became the title track.”

In addition to Thomas, each track on Disclosure’s Energy record features guest vocals over their revved-up beats. Musicians like Kehlani, Common, Slowthai, and Mick Jenkins lend a verse on the upcoming record, which sees an August release. Speaking about their influence on the project, Disclosure said they pulled the title from how quickly they were working on music: “The thing that decided which songs made it and which songs didn’t was that one word: energy,” they said in a statement. “Every track was written really quickly. That’s why we had to write so many songs because those ones don’t come up every day. Or every week. Or every month.”

Watch Disclosure’s “Energy” video above and find their Energy cover art and tracklist below.

1. “Watch Your Step” Feat. Kelis

2. “Lavender” Feat. Channel Tres

3. “My High” Feat. Aminé and Slowthai

4. “Who Knew?” Feat. Mick Jenkins

5. “Douha” Feat. Mali Mali and Fatoumata Diawara

6. “Fractal”

7. “Ce N’est Pas” Feat. Blik Bassy

8. “Energy”

9. “Thinking ‘Bout You”

10. “Birthday” Feat. Kehlani and Syd

11. “Reverie” Feat. Common

Energy is out 9/28 via Capitol Records. Pre-order it here.

Some of the artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.