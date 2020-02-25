Disclosure’s Only Goal With ‘Ecstasy’ Is To Get Bodies Moving

It’s been a while since Disclosure put out a new album, as their latest, Caracal, came out back in 2015. Something new might be on the way, though. The duo has recently suggested that their comeback is nigh, and now they have delivered their second new song of the year, “Ecstasy,” which follows their Khalid collaboration “Know Your Worth.”

The new track features samples from ’70s disco and soul songs, and the group says the only goal of the song is to get people moving:

“This song came into existence early 2019 during a writing session at Guy’s house in London. We were curiously chopping up samples from various 70s disco and soul records when suddenly, Fantasy by Aquarium Dream gave us the exact thing we were searching for. This song is made entirely to get a human being to their feet and directly to the dance floor.”

This comes just a few days after Disclosure teased their comeback in a newsletter sent to fans, writing, “Hey everyone….we’re back! We’ve been working hard in the studio for a long time and we’ve got some exciting news for you all VERY soon…stay tuned on all ur socials to stay up to date. Also, this year we’re going to be playing a bunch of shows all over the world & can’t wait to see you all again!”

Listen to “Ecstasy” above.