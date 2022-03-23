Disclosure And Raye Connect On The Splashy Groove Of ‘Waterfall’

At this point, Disclosure have already worked with a veritable who’s who of versatile vocalists. The London duo have a knack for linking up with talent rising to meteoric heights, evidenced by their collabs with Sam Smith, Kehlani, and Khalid. Now on “Waterfall,” they’ve joined forces with British singer Raye and it’s a spark of sunlight through spring skies.

Raye — whom Disclosure refers to as “a hook machine” — has been surging behind her appearances on tracks like Joel Corry and David Guetta’s 2021 hit “Bed” and Regard’s 2020 smash “Secrets.” In speaking of the track, she seemed to insinuate that “Waterfall” might just be the first of more collaborations with the pair: “This was really the first song Disclosure and I had created together, and everyone loved it, it came together really quickly and organically,” she said in a statement. “The boys led with a garage vibe and I think it’s summertime warm energy! I hope people love it as much as we enjoyed making it.”

“Waterfall” is truly begging for the summer dance floor. It has a warm, groovy bounce and Raye sinks in to it effortlessly. It really feels like a classic UK garage track and Disclosure added that the three Londoners felt right at home on it: “We all had London and it’s beautiful musical history in our hearts that day and we hope that comes across to the listener.”

Listen to “Waterfall” above.