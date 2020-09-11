Almost nine years after their first single “Titanium,” which would top the charts and reach double-platinum certification, David Guetta and Sia have reconnected for their latest collaboration, “Let’s Love.” The track aims to motivate listeners to get through the turbulent times and overcome the obstacles life presents over the dance-provoking and lively anthem. “We’ll get through it all together,” Sia promises on the song, “Let’s love.”

“During this time of isolation, I’ve been incredibly inspired to release music that has an uplifting energy,” Guetta said in a press release about the song. “I love producing club tracks but at the same time, especially now, I feel like creating ‘feel-good’ music. ‘Let’s Love’ is a message of love, hope and bringing people together and once again, Sia has out done herself on the vocals.”

The song is Guetta’s first release since his New Wave EP with Morton from earlier this year. “Let’s Love” is also the latest addition to a long list of tracks between Guetta and Sia which includes “Wild One Two,” “She Wolf (Falling to Pieces),” “The Whisperer,” “Bang My Head,” “Helium,” “Flames,” and “Light Headed.” As for Sia, the pop singer has been fairly active this year with her last release coming at the end of last month with “Riding On My Bike.” Other 2020 releases for Sia include “Saved My Life” and “Together.”

Press play on the video above to hear “Let’s Love.”

