While Disclosure and Zedd are two of the world’s most prominent electronic artists, they don’t necessarily run in the same circles. While Zedd has made a name for himself with pop-leaning collaborations like “The Middle” (with Maren Morris and Grey), “Stay The Night” (with Hayley Williams), and “Clarity” (with Foxes), Disclosure is more associated with electronica and house music — although they’ve also teamed up with big artists, like Khalid, Mac Miller, and Chloe x Halle.

Now, the two have joined forces on a new joint effort, “You’ve Got To Let Go If You Want To Be Free.” The dancefloor-ready track proves Disclosure and Zedd are a winning combination, which makes sense given that they both have a ton of experience in playing well with others.

Leading up to the track’s release, both Disclosure and Zedd shared some behind-the-scenes clips of them working on it in the studio. Disclosure also shared the track and wrote, “It was an absolute pleasure to work on this one together. We hope you all enjoy it!”

🎉 OUT NOW! ‘You've Got To Let Go If You Want To Be Free’ – available in all the usual places 🎶🕺 https://t.co/Yy9WYaV2NY It was an absolute pleasure to work on this one together. We hope you all enjoy it! 🔥🎶 Love Guy, Howard & @Zedd pic.twitter.com/zDOYIVOhEA — disclosuremusic.eth (@disclosure) January 28, 2022

Listen to “You’ve Got To Let Go If You Want To Be Free” above.

