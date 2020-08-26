Grammy-nominated UK brothers Disclosure returned earlier this year to usher in a new era of music, by releasing a new song every day for five days in a row. The collection of singles formed the EP Ecstasy, but it wasn’t long before the duo began releasing even more music to tease their full length Energy, with artists like Amine and Slowthai. Energy is due out in a few days and Disclosure offered one last taste of the record with their anticipated Kehlani collaboration, “Birthday.”

The single features Disclosure’s signature layered beats, but takes the tempo down a few notches to match Kehlani and Syd’s soulful delivery. On the concept of the song, Disclosure’s Howard explains: “Syd & I were going through a similar thing at the time, trying to work out if it was cool to call your ex to say hi or is it too awkward/mean to do so out of the blue?”

Guy, the other half of Disclosure, added the song has “stood the test of time” as the four musicians had recorded the track a while back: “It’s the oldest song on the album by far so has definitely stood the test of time and deservedly made the cut. And the addition of Kehlani just took it to the next level and turned into a fire duet.”

Listen to “Birthday” above.

Energy is out 8/28 via Island/Universal. Pre-order it here.

Kehlani is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.