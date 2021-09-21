Since the ’90s, German electronic label Studio !K7 has regularly released its DJ-Kicks mix albums, which arrive a few times a year compiled by various artists. Disclosure are dropping their own entry in the series on October 15, and on it, they’ll be including two brand new songs: “Observer Effect” (which the duo shared today) and “Deep Sea.”

Like their recent material, “Observer Effect” is an energetic tune carried by a propulsive beat, accompanied by a relatively minimal synth arrangement. Guy Lawrence says of the mix, “Our last album Energy, which is just a year old, it’s all club bangers. So that’s what the majority of the mix is going to be: still exploring all these different textures. I like to think the mix resembles a lot of Energy, in terms of texture and how it flows. It’s sitting alongside Energy as a companion.”

Listen to “Observer Effect” above and check out Disclosure’s DJ-Kicks mix tracklist below.

1. Pépe — “Recollection”

2. Harry Wolfman — “LOTF” (exclusive)

3. Cleanfield — “Conflict With Clayton”

4. Disclosure — “Deep Sea” (exclusive)

5. Simon Hinter — “Wanna Make Love”

6. &on&on — “Don’t Say A Word”

7. M-High — “Harmony In The Distance”

8. Slum Science — “Mezmerized”

9. Disclosure — “Observer Effect” (exclusive)

10. East End Dubs — “bRave”

11. Onipa — “Fire (Edit)” (exclusive)

12. Arfa x Joe — “Recognise” (exclusive)