Grammy-nominated country singer Maren Morris kicked off the start of her new era of music last week with the breezy track “Circles Around This Town,” a song which chronicled her rise to success in Nashville. Now giving fans more information about what they can expect to hear from her soon, Morris officially announces her upcoming album Humble Quest.

Sharing the story behind how her album came to be in a vulnerable Instagram post, Morris wrote that the pandemic made her think deeply about her purpose in music. She reflected on the term “humble” and all the ways she’s been humbled over the past few years:

“I’ve also always found the word ‘humble’ perplexing. It’s more misused than anything. I frequently hear it assigned to people who are ‘relatable’ or ‘down to earth’ despite their rise to success. I even get a chuckle whenever I hear it used threateningly against someone, like humility is something one can lose if they’re not careful with their self-assuredness or confidence. I mostly hear it used by complete strangers who don’t even know the person they’re applying it to. […] It turns out, this pandemic did humble me. Shooting off my mouth one time too many humbled me, the death of a beloved friend and producer humbled me, motherhood and marriage humbled me. ‘Humble’ began to feel more like a grounded state of understanding oneself; not so much by being relatable to or understood by all. What I also discovered is that the songs I was managing to compose during this time were the most authentic and light lyrics that have ever flowed from my pend. They weren’t fitting with the times, they were distracting and eventually saving me from the times. So, here are the stories of my rises, my overshares, my appreciation of Midwestern guys who stand at least a foot taller than me, my lullabies, my wine-soaked conversations with a dear friend and my final goodbye to one.”

Find the Humble Quest album cover and tracklist below.

1. “Circles Around This Town”

2. “The Furthest Thing”

3. “I Can’t Love You Anymore”

4. “Humble Quest”

5. “Background Music”

6. “Nervous”

7. “Tall Guys”

8. “Detour”

9. “Hummingbird”

10. “Good Friends”

11. “What Would This World Do”

Humble Quest is out 3/25 via Columbia Nashville/Sony Nashville. Pre-order it here.