Joe Keery (Djo) is set to be part of two fantastic tours this year. Last month, Tame Impala announced a tour with support from Djo and Dominic Fike. Now, today (March 17), Djo has announced a tour of his own (perhaps not coincidentally, featuring support from Tame Impala associates Pond).
The headline shows will be sprinkled throughout Djo’s run with Tame Impala and will include stops in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Forest Hills, New York; Portland, Maine; Lewiston, New York; and Richmond, Virginia. For tickets, there’s an artist pre-sale starting March 18 at noon local time, followed by the general on-sale beginning March 20 at noon local time. More information can be found on Djo’s website.
Check out the full list of Djo’s tour dates below.
Djo’s 2026 Tour Dates
03/20 — Bogotá, Colombia @ Festival Estereo Picnic
03/22 — São Paulo, Brazil @ Lollapalooza Brasil
03/25 — Mexico City, Mexico @ Pepsi Center WTC
03/27 — Jalisco, Mexico @ Teatro Estudio Cavaret
03/29 — Monterrey, Mexico @ Parque Fundidora
07/06 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center *
07/07 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center *
07/09 — Tampa, FL @ Benchmark International Arena *
07/11 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena *
07/12 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena *
07/14 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Outdoor #
07/15 — Philadelphia, PA @ Xfinity Mobile Arena *
07/17 — Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium #
07/18 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena *
07/19 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena *
07/21 — Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point #
07/22 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre *
07/23 — Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Amphitheater #
07/25 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *
07/26 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *
07/28 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden *
07/29 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden *
07/31 — Richmond, VA @ Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront #
08/01 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center *
08/02 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center *
08/04 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena *
08/05 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena *
08/08 — San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands
08/21 — Hasselt, Belgium @ Pukkelpop Festival
08/22 — London, UK @ All Points East Festival
08/27 — Paris, France @ Rock en Seine Festival
* supporting Tame Impala
# with Pond