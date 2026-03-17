Joe Keery (Djo) is set to be part of two fantastic tours this year. Last month, Tame Impala announced a tour with support from Djo and Dominic Fike. Now, today (March 17), Djo has announced a tour of his own (perhaps not coincidentally, featuring support from Tame Impala associates Pond).

The headline shows will be sprinkled throughout Djo’s run with Tame Impala and will include stops in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Forest Hills, New York; Portland, Maine; Lewiston, New York; and Richmond, Virginia. For tickets, there’s an artist pre-sale starting March 18 at noon local time, followed by the general on-sale beginning March 20 at noon local time. More information can be found on Djo’s website.

Check out the full list of Djo’s tour dates below.