Djo (aka Joe Keery) is a huge Charli XCX fan. In an interview from 2022, well before the launch of the now-iconic Brat era, he said Charli was one of his idols. He told Pitchfork around the same time, “Charli’s just sick. She’s a great pop star.” In 2024, he also said, “I just think she’s really cool and doing her own thing and not afraid to be yourself, which is kind of the… that’s the whole point.”

It was surely a thrill for him, then, when he got to present alongside her at the Golden Globes back in January. Even more exciting is what they’ve shared with the world today (February 13): Charli’s Wuthering Heights album is out now, and a couple days ago, Charli confirmed that Djo is a co-writer on the song “Funny Mouth,” writing on X, “i can confirm this is real. it’s djorli baby.”

She also wrote in another message, “My album Wuthering Heights is out at midnight. I couldn’t have made this album without Finn Keane, Sky Ferreira, Joe Keery, Justin Raisen and of course John Cale. Thank you for your words, your writing, your playing, your collaborations. I love you all <3."

Djo and Charli have sort of had inverse journeys in the entertainment business: Keery came to mainstream fame acting on Stranger Things before breaking out with his music, while Charli was a music star and has more recently gotten into acting.

Listen to “Funny Mouth” above.

Wuthering Heights is out now via Atlantic Records. Find more information here.