Djo’s sold-out tour is already underway (now with Stranger Things reunions!). But on Friday (May 2), the “Delete Ya” singer announced the second leg of the tour, dubbed the Another Bite Tour.

Djo — the musical moniker of Joe Keery — is playing Chicago’s Lollapalooza Festival, All Things Go in both New York and Washington DC, and Connecticut’s Soundside Music Festival, on top of headlining shows in Atlanta, Phoenix, and Los Angeles, among other cities.

Artist, local, and Spotify pre-sales for the Another Bite Tour begin next week, while the general on-sale is on Friday, May 9, at 10 a.m. local time. Thanks to a partnership with PLUS1, $1 from every ticket sold goes to supporting organizations working for equity, access, and dignity for all. You can find more ticket information here, and check out the new dates below.