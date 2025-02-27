Joe Keery has managed to really excel in two distinct wings of show business: He came to prominence in the acting world thanks to Stranger Things, and while making music as Djo, he had a viral hit last year with “End Of Beginning.”

On the Djo front, he has a new album, The Crux, set to drop in April. We’ve heard a few songs from it so far, and today (February 27), he has shared “Delete Ya.” It sees Keery wishing he could forget somebody who has set an impossible standard.

A press release indicates the new album differs from Keery’s previous “bedroom recordings centered around synths” and now “spotlights lush guitars and instrumentation reminiscent of late 60’s and 70’s pop.” Thematically, the release notes, “What begins as a meditation on the dissolution of a relationship winds its way back to self-resilience, and a celebration and recognition of the importance of nurturing community. These themes are reflected in both his lyrics and in the collaborative spirit of the music, with contributions from his family and lifelong friends lending the album a warm energy mirroring the bonds at the record’s core.”

Listen to “Delete Ya” above.

The Crux is out 4/4 via AWAL. Find more information here.