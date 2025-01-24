Ahead of the long-awaited return of Stranger Things, star Joe Keery is releasing a new album under his musical alter-ego Djo.
The Crux, which comes out on April 4, is described as a spotlight for “lush guitars and instrumentation reminiscent of late 60’s and 70’s pop,” which you can hear in first single “Basic Being Basic.” Keery — who had a TikTok-trending hit last year with “End Of Beginning” — called the track “kind of a shot fired to anyone who’s trying to be of the moment.” He’ll debut the song on The Tonight Show on January 28. But for now, you can hear “Basic Being Basic” above.
Check out the tracklist and artwork for The Crux below. There’s also the dates for Djo’s 2025 tour, dubbed the Back On You World Tour, which goes on sale on Friday, January 31, at 9 a.m. local time with a pre-sale beginning Tuesday, January 28, at 9 a.m. local time.
Djo’s The Crux Album Cover Artwork
Djo’s The Crux Tracklist
1. “Lonesome Is A State of Mind”
2. “Basic Being Basic”
3. “Link”
4. “Potion”
5. “Delete Ya”
6. “Egg”
7. “Fly”
8. “Charlie’s Garden”
9. “Gap Tooth Smile”
10. “Golden Line”
11. “Back On You”
12. “Crux”
Djo’s 2025 Tour Dates: Back On You World Tour
04/04 — Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
04/05 — Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
04/07 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
04/08 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
04/10 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
04/11 — Indio, CA @ Coachella
04/18 — Indio, CA @ Coachella
04/19 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
04/21 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Rockwell at the Complex
04/23 — Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom
04/25 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
04/26 — Saint Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
04/28 — Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
04/29 — Toronto, ON @ History
05/01 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
05/02 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
05/03 — Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
05/05 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
05/06 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
06/01 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Olympia
06/02 — Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy
06/03 — Manchester, UK @ Academy
06/06 — London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town
06/10 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Poolen
06/11 — Oslo, Norway @ Sentrum Scene
06/13 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Annexet
06/15 — Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands @ Best Kept Secret Festival
06/16 — Cologne, Germany @ E-Werk
06/17 — Berlin, Germany @ Huxleys
06/18 — Warsaw, Poland @ Progresja
06/20 — Scheebel, Germany @ Hurricane Festival
06/21 — Tuttlingen, Germany @ Southside Festival
06/23 — Paris, France @ ELYSEE MONTMARTRE
06/24 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso
The Crux is out 4/4 via AWAL. Find more information here.