Ahead of the long-awaited return of Stranger Things, star Joe Keery is releasing a new album under his musical alter-ego Djo.

The Crux, which comes out on April 4, is described as a spotlight for “lush guitars and instrumentation reminiscent of late 60’s and 70’s pop,” which you can hear in first single “Basic Being Basic.” Keery — who had a TikTok-trending hit last year with “End Of Beginning” — called the track “kind of a shot fired to anyone who’s trying to be of the moment.” He’ll debut the song on The Tonight Show on January 28. But for now, you can hear “Basic Being Basic” above.

Check out the tracklist and artwork for The Crux below. There’s also the dates for Djo’s 2025 tour, dubbed the Back On You World Tour, which goes on sale on Friday, January 31, at 9 a.m. local time with a pre-sale beginning Tuesday, January 28, at 9 a.m. local time.