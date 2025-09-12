With a new Djo song at the start of this week, it seemed like maybe Joe Keery was up to something. We only just released The Crux earlier this year, but now he already has a new album: The Crux Deluxe, which was a surprise release today (September 12), is more of a new project than a mere extension of the original album, as it has 12 new songs.

Keery spoke about the project with Billboard, saying, “The songs are all from the same period — it’s like a companion piece. It can be like the punk little brother of The Crux, where it’s just a little bit more all over the place.”

He also said of the vulnerability of “Mr. Mountebank,” “I want to be open. It’s just, sometimes you’re like, ‘What the hell am I trying to say? What the hell is this song about? Am I repeating myself?’ It’s less of being scared as it is figuring out what you really feel and trying to get honest with yourself.”

Listen to “Mr. Mountebank” above. Find the The Crux Deluxe album art and tracklist below, along with Djo’s upcoming tour dates.