With a new Djo song at the start of this week, it seemed like maybe Joe Keery was up to something. We only just released The Crux earlier this year, but now he already has a new album: The Crux Deluxe, which was a surprise release today (September 12), is more of a new project than a mere extension of the original album, as it has 12 new songs.
Keery spoke about the project with Billboard, saying, “The songs are all from the same period — it’s like a companion piece. It can be like the punk little brother of The Crux, where it’s just a little bit more all over the place.”
He also said of the vulnerability of “Mr. Mountebank,” “I want to be open. It’s just, sometimes you’re like, ‘What the hell am I trying to say? What the hell is this song about? Am I repeating myself?’ It’s less of being scared as it is figuring out what you really feel and trying to get honest with yourself.”
Listen to “Mr. Mountebank” above. Find the The Crux Deluxe album art and tracklist below, along with Djo’s upcoming tour dates.
Djo’s The Crux Deluxe Album Cover Artwork
Djo’s The Crux Deluxe Tracklist
1. “T. Rex Is Loud”
2. “Love Can’t Break The Spell”
3. “Mr. Mountebank”
4. “Carry The Name”
5. “It’s Over”
6. “Purgatory Silverstar”
7. “Who You Are”
8. “Grime Of The World”
9. “Try Me”
10. “They Don’t Know What’s Right”
11. “Thich Nhat Hanh”
12. “Awake”
Djo’s 2025 Tour Dates: The Another Bite Tour
09/24/2025 — Rochester, NY @ Gordon Field House
09/26/2025 — Forest Hills, NY @ All Things Go
09/27/2025 — New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
09/28/2025 — Washington, DC @ All Things Go
09/30/2025 — Asheville, NC @ Asheville Yards Amphitheater
10/01/2025 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
10/02/2025 — Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle
10/04/2025 — Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
10/05/2025 — Houston, TX @ Lawn at White Oak Music Hall
10/07/2025 — Kansas City, MO @ Grinders KC
10/09/2025 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
10/10/2025 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater
10/11/2025 — Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
10/13/2025 — Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
10/15/2025 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
10/17/2025 — Sacramento, CA @ Channel 24
10/18/2025 — Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre
10/20/2025 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre
10/21/2025 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre
03/13-15/2026 — Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Lollapalooza Argentina
03/13-15/2026 — Santiago, Santiago Metropolitan Region @ Lollapalooza Chile
03/20-22/2026 — São Paulo, SP @ Lollapalooza Brasil
03/20-22/2026 — Bogotá, Colombia @ Festival Estereo Picnic
The Crux Deluxe is out now via AWAL. Find more information here.