Stranger Things, It, and Ghostbusters star Finn Wolfhard has already put some significant miles on when it comes to his music career, as the 22-year-old has released music with his bands Calpurnia and The Aubreys. Now, though, he’s going about it alone: Today (March 6), he announced his debut solo album, Happy Birthday.

That’s set for June 6, and today, he shared the lead single “Choose The Latter,” which teases him continuing in the nostalgic rock direction established with his previous projects.

Wolfhard notes in a press release that the album started with him challenging himself to write 50 songs by the end of 2022:

“I ended up writing a lot of terrible stuff, but a few of those songs I was really proud of went to the Aubreys. I started realizing a general theme in a lot of the other songs involving my identity, anxieties, nostalgia, childhood and loneliness. All of that was a part of a bigger puzzle. I knew I wanted to make a record, but I didn’t know with which songs.”

He also says of his music career more generally:

“Music for me has always been something that I can control. And while I’m really grateful for acting and for a long time, it really provided me that peace, it’s just a different thing now that I’m an adult and that it’s a career. I still enjoy it a lot, but when I am by myself and get to play guitar and write a song, it’s a different kind of feeling I’m after.”

Listen to “Choose The Latter” above, and find the Happy Birthday album art and tracklist below.