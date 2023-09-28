Is rap less dominant now because rock is more prevalent or because rap is turning into rock? This will be a fun quandary to ponder as more and more prominent hip-hop artists expand their purview, following ostensible rappers like Lil Uzi Vert and Lil Yachty in dabbling in experimental sounds of alt, psych, and heavy metal.

That number apparently now also includes Kevin Abstract (because of course it does). Per Stereogum, at the former Brockhampton frontman’s first solo show in six years, he played tracks from what may very well be his own rock project. According to Stereogum’s Tom Breihan, the established genre-bender went full-on grunge at his show at the Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever Cemetery, rocking out with a full band and playing nine new songs including “Blanket,” the song he teased earlier this week with his “Sleepover” trailer.

This one sounds very New Wave-y, like if someone listened to nothing but The Cure for a year straight.

This one’s a bit more chaotic.

🚨BREAKING: Footage has leaked from Kevin Abstract’s secret concert last night in Los Angeles pic.twitter.com/enBNFvViCf — ry (@RyanNice) September 28, 2023

There’s a big, 2000s, indie sleaze vibe here.

🚨BREAKING: Further footage from Kevin Abstract’s secret concert in Los Angeles has surfaced pic.twitter.com/N2OOFPVBPZ — ry (@RyanNice) September 28, 2023

It sounds like Abstract certainly has enough material for a new solo album, and from these early previews, it’s beginning to look like we might have to switch sections for our coverage. It’s also encouraging to see some of the hottest contemporary hip-hop acts branch out, making room for both new faces on the scene and new (read: reclaimed) sounds under the Black music umbrella.