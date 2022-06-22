Back in April, Gorillaz kicked off their tour and made a splash by debuting some new music. One of the songs was a Thundercat collaboration called “Cracker Island,” and now they’ve gone ahead and shared the studio version of the track.

Thundercat’s influence on the tune is clear, as it’s a funky, punchy number, on which his rhythm and backing vocals mesh so well with the Gorillaz sound that’s always been so open to guest influence. Gorillaz also produced the song alongside Greg Kurstin and Remi Kabaka Jr.

Virtual band member 2D says of “Cracker Island,” “It’s nice to be back, I’m well into our new tune, it brings back weird and scary memories of stuff that hasn’t happened yet.”

As for the narrative behind the tune, a press release notes, “The world’s biggest virtual band have relocated to Silverlake, California where it turns out that the answer to life’s question — the one truth to fix the world — is to invite fans to join ‘The Last Cult,’ with Murdoc as its self-appointed Great Leader.”

The new song is the latest in a long line of collaborations for Thundercat, who has recently worked with Kehlani, Flying Lotus, Kaytranada, and others.

Listen to “Cracker Island” above.

