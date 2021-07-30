There’s no doubt that Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars’ upcoming joint album as Silk Sonic is one of the most anticipated projects of the year. The duo set the bar extremely high earlier this year with the release of their debut single, “Leave The Door Open.” The groovy track quickly became a favorite of music lovers from all over, and soon enough, the singers would be hit with repeated requests to drop a follow-up to the song. Tonight, the duo comes through with “Skate,” at long last

If you had any fears of a misstep from Silk Sonic, we can confirm that none have occurred as “Skate” does nothing but keeps the funk alive. The track is released with a colorful video that features Bruno and Anderson performing for a group of female rollerskaters. Bruno sits behind a set of congas while Anderson takes his talents to a classic drum set. All in all, the song is quite the inviting release as the duo begs a woman that’s caught their attention to make her way over to them.

It’s very possible that “Skate” could bring the same success to Silk Sonic as “Leave The Door Open” did. The latter spent two weeks at No. 1 on the singles chart and helped the duo win Best Group at the BET Awards this year.

You can press play on Silk Sonic’s funky new single in the video above.

