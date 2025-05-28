The throwback sounds of Drugdealer and Weyes Blood are a perfect match, so understandably, they have a few collaborations under their belt. The middle section of their Venn diagram got a little bigger today (May 28) with the release of another joint effort, “Real Thing.”

In a statement, Drugdealer said of Weyes Blood:

“Immediately I realized that it was the perfect thing to show Nat, who I had been wanting to collaborate with again for years. After that, we started working on it via multiple trips back and forth across the US, and it just became one of my favorite things we’ve ever done. […] Natalie took the wheel and really wrote such amazing lyrics and harmonies as usual.”

He added, “I’ve felt like she’s my musical family. I can’t really ask for more in terms of someone who inspired me to even get to this place in my songwriting.”

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, Drugdealer made his debut on The Tonight Show a couple weeks ago, but probably not how he imagined. During a Tonight Show Look-Alikes segment, a viewer submitted a photo of Drugdealer, and the resemblance between him and Fallon got a big reaction from The Roots and the studio audience. The studio audience voted on which of the segment’s four presented look-alikes was most accurate and Drugdealer won handily, after which Fallon re-created the look. Much fun was had.

Watch the “Real Thing” video above.