The music industry has been working overtime to merge resources in wake of the devastating wildfires across Los Angeles County. During the 2025 Grammy Awards, artists, labels, and more raised millions toward the efforts. Many artists have hit the recording booth to pull in revenue. You can’t forget the massive FireAid LA Benefit concert.

Now, Weyes Blood has announced her plan to assist survivors of the natural disaster. Over on Instagram, the “Hearts Aglow” singer announced her clothing collaboration with the American Red Cross to raise money toward the LA fires relief.

For a limited time, supporters can purchase a custom t-shirt, designed with visual artist Sharada Tolton, which will help provide food and shelter to those impacted.

“As a love letter to my beautiful, irrevocably changed neighborhood of Altadena I’ve teamed up with @SirenShores and @EverpressHQ to create this limited edition tee for the @americanredcross,” wrote Weyes Blood. “100% of profits will go directly to providing food, shelter, and support to those impacted by the California fires. I know it’s been a month but just like my story, there’s still so much to be done, and so much uncertainty of where things will land in the future.”

Weyes Blood’s collaborative t-shirt with the American Red Cross will only be available until February 27. Find more information here.