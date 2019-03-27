Drugdealer’s New Song ‘Honey’ Is A ’70s Throwback With Lead Vocals From Weyes Blood

03.27.19 44 mins ago

Los Angeles artist Michael Collins is gearing up to release his first album under his new moniker Drugdealer. Collins, who previously recorded as Salvia Plath and Run DMT, creates beautiful and lush arrangements full of California sun and loose contemplation.

His latest track, “Honey,” features vocals from singer-songwriter Weyes Blood (real name Natalie Mering). Mering’s gorgeous, textured voice is the perfect accompaniment to Collins’ blooming instrumentals. In her solo work, Mering sounds like she’s displaced from another planet, a brilliant alien reaching to communicate through her music. Here, she’s earthbound from another time. If you didn’t know any better, “Honey” sounds like it could be a crate-digging find in some beachfront record shop circa 1976. The slide guitars are pure country-rock, and Mering’s voice slows everything down to a gentle, languid hush. It’s the kind of collab dreams are made of.

Drugdealer’s new album Raw Honey is out April 19 via Mexican Summer. Mering has an album of her own coming out soon, too — Weyes Blood’s Titanic Rising is due April 4 via Sub Pop. Everything she’s released from that album so far is great, but her latest track, “Movies,” is especially striking.

Listen to Drugdealer and Weyes Blood’s collaborative track “Honey” above.

Around The Web

TAGSdrugdealerHONEYmichael collinsNatalie MeringWeyes Blood
UPROXX Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.26.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.25.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.25.19 2 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.22.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.19.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.18.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP