Los Angeles artist Michael Collins is gearing up to release his first album under his new moniker Drugdealer. Collins, who previously recorded as Salvia Plath and Run DMT, creates beautiful and lush arrangements full of California sun and loose contemplation.

His latest track, “Honey,” features vocals from singer-songwriter Weyes Blood (real name Natalie Mering). Mering’s gorgeous, textured voice is the perfect accompaniment to Collins’ blooming instrumentals. In her solo work, Mering sounds like she’s displaced from another planet, a brilliant alien reaching to communicate through her music. Here, she’s earthbound from another time. If you didn’t know any better, “Honey” sounds like it could be a crate-digging find in some beachfront record shop circa 1976. The slide guitars are pure country-rock, and Mering’s voice slows everything down to a gentle, languid hush. It’s the kind of collab dreams are made of.

Drugdealer’s new album Raw Honey is out April 19 via Mexican Summer. Mering has an album of her own coming out soon, too — Weyes Blood’s Titanic Rising is due April 4 via Sub Pop. Everything she’s released from that album so far is great, but her latest track, “Movies,” is especially striking.

Listen to Drugdealer and Weyes Blood’s collaborative track “Honey” above.