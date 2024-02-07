After fans had spotted Caroline Polachek and Weyes Blood posting some mysterious social media teasers, we now know what they were planning. Polachek announced the deluxe “Everasking Edition” of her album Desire, I Want To Turn Into You, which will drop on Valentine’s Day (February 14). This marks the first anniversary since the original version was released.

As the first glimpse of the added tracks, she dropped a new, reworked version of “Butterfly Net” featuring Weyes Blood. Polachek’s vocals open the track, creating a dreamlike energy through the echoes. Weyes Blood then joins in starting in the second verse, pulling listeners in even more with the layered harmonies.

While the original was just Polachek performing solo, she had been teasing the Weyes version for a while. The two had performed it together at the Fuji Rock Festival last July, which built excitement for the official release.

Right now, the tracklist for the deluxe version is still yet to be revealed. However, according to Stereogum, it will include “Dang,” which was previously released as a single a few months back.

Check out “Butterfly Net” above.

Desire, I Want To Turn Into You (Everasking Edition) is out 2/14 via The Orchard. Find more information here.