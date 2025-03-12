Indie Mixtape 20: Dutch Interior Plays ‘Moneyball’

A Dutch Interior song can be many different things. That’s because the Los Angeles band approaches music-making as an egalitarian affair, not as an abstract ideal but as tangible praxis. Five of its six members — Conner Reeves, Jack Nugent, Davis Stewart, Noah Kurtz, and brothers Shane and Hayden Barton — sing lead vocals or have lyrical credits on Moneyball, their first album for the revered indie label Fat Possum.

As a result, each of its 10 tracks inhabits its own world, whether that’s conveyed through the warm pedal steel on “Wood Knot,” the gnarly feedback toward the end of “Sandcastle Molds,” or the foreboding horror-flick strings bumbling beneath “Science Fiction.” It never feels disjointed. Instead, it comes across as the product of a band that refuses to stay in one place for long.

Ahead of the album’s release this month, the group sat down with Uproxx to talk about David Guetta, the Vegas Sphere, ProTools, and more in our latest Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Conner: Imperfect, lazy, derivative, thoughtful.

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

Noah: With controversy.

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

Davis: The Velvet Underground, for their good records with interesting production.

Where did you eat the best meal of your life and what was it?

Shane: Crab gnocchi from The Elysian Bar in New Orleans. It is no longer on the menu.

Tell us about the best concert you’ve ever attended.

Jack: Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds at the Forum. I was with Davis and my mom. Nick Cave came down in the crowd and held my hand during “Magneto.” It was peak.

What song never fails to make you emotional?

Hayden: “I Want A Mom That Will Last Forever” by Cindy Lauper.

What’s the last thing you Googled?

Conner: “What’s the shortcut for bouncing stems in Pro Tools?”

Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?

Noah: On a floor next to Shane.

What’s your favorite city in the world to perform and what’s the city you hope to perform in for the first time?

Davis: Favorite city to perform in is Los Angeles; hope to perform in Tokyo someday.

What’s one piece of advice you’d go back in time to give to your 18-year-old self?

Shane: Be less precious with sharing your music.

What’s one of your hidden talents?

Hayden: I’m really good at balancing stuff on my feet.

If you had a million dollars to donate to charity, what cause would you support and why?

Jack: I would send it to organizations supporting Palestinian independence/resistance.

What are your thoughts about AI and the future of music?

Conner: I think the deep subconscious connections that are made when creating music is something that can never be created by AI.

You are throwing a music festival. Give us the dream lineup of 5 artists that will perform with you and the location it would be held.

Noah: Oasis, Kings Of Leon, Radiohead, The Eagles, and The Velvet Underground at the Sphere in Las Vegas.

Who’s your favorite person to follow on social media?

Davis: David Guetta.

What’s the story behind your first or favorite tattoo?

Shane: I have no tattoos; my body is a temple.

What is your pre-show ritual?

Hayden: Two beers and a group hug.

Who was your first celebrity crush?

Jack: Hayley Williams from Paramore.

You have a month off and the resources to take a dream vacation. Where are you going and who is coming with you?

Conner: Big Sur with my girlfriend.

What is your biggest fear?

Noah: Vermin.

Moneyball is out 3/21 via Fat Possum Records. Find more information here.