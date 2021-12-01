The rock and roll supergroup is very much alive. Just last week, the Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins and Pat Smear played on stage with Jane’s Addiction members Dave Navarro and Chris Chaney as the group NHC. But what Pearl Jam’s venerable leader Eddie Vedder has in store with The Earthlings, just might top that.

Vedder’s first solo album in 10 years, Earthling, is due out next February and his backing band (The Earthlings) is a decorated bunch. On the drums is Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith, with former Chili Pepper (and Pearl Jam touring member) Josh Klinghoffer on keys, guitar, and backing vocals. Andrew Watt, the reigning Grammy Producer Of The Year (for his work with Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, etc.) is on guitar, Chris Chaney is doing double supergroup duty on bass, and The Swell Season’s Glen Hansard is on guitar and vocals.

If you’re already a member of the Pearl Jam/Vedder Ten Club fan club, then you can sign-up for a pre-sale link here. If not, tickets to the general public are available via Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan Registration page here.

Check out the full tour dates below and go to pearljam.com for additional details on the tour.

02/03/2022 — New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

02/04/2022 — New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

02/06/2022 — Newark, NJ New Jersey @ Performing Arts Center

02/09/2022 — Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre

02/15/2022 — El Cajon, CA @ The Magnolia

02/17/2022 — Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theater

02/21/2022 — Seattle, WA @ Benaroya Hall

02/22/2022 — Seattle, WA @ Benaroya Hall

Earthling is out 2/11/2022 via Seattle Surf/Republic Records. Pre-order it here.