Eddie Vedder is on a solo tour right now, but the way he tells it, a few weeks ago, it appeared the trek may have been in jeopardy thanks to what he describes as a “pretty serious” case of COVID.

During a February 25 performance at Los Angeles’ YouTube theater, Vedder said between songs:

“I got the COVID right before we were supposed to start practicing, about five or six weeks ago, and literally saw my life flash in front of my eyes, and wasn’t quite sure, you know… I’ve done some very good things for my body and I’ve also had a lot of fun. I’ve done some things that […] I don’t want to get into the details. Just use your imagination [laughs]. But it felt pretty serious, and to get through that and then be back in a room like this, facing this many people facing this way, listening to us play music for you is really, truly, it’s been a gift and an honor. Thanks for listening; we’re so grateful.”

Fortunately, it seems like Vedder has recovered just fine, as he’s been vital enough to tour and bring his Mötley Crüe feud to the stage.

Watch Vedder speak about getting COVID below, at about 3:30 into the video.