This past September, Eddie Vedder unveiled the new supergroup, The Earthlings, at his Ohana Festival in Southern California. Led by Vedder, the band consists of Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, keyboardist/guitarist/vocalist Josh Klinghoffer, bassist Chris Chaney of Jane’s Addiction, guitarist/vocalist Glen Hansard, and guitarist/producer Andrew Watt. Now Vedder is gearing up to release his first solo album in a decade, Earthling, with this lineup of rock and roll demigods backing him on tour.

On “Brother From The Cloud,” the latest single from the project due out on February 11th, a slow build makes room for Vedder to explode with his signature, fiery vocals. As you’d expect, the unit operates tightly, almost as if they’ve been involved in high profile rock and roll for decades. But there’s more, Vedder also confirmed some juicy details about the album, namely that Stevie Wonder, Elton John, and Ringo Starr will all make appearances on the album, along with Smith, Klinghoffer, and Watt. The plot thickens…

Listen to “Brother From The Cloud” above and check out the Earthling album artwork, tracklist, and tour dates below.

1. “Invincible”

2. “Long Way”

3. “Power Of Right”

4. “Brother The Cloud”

5. “Fallout Today”

6. “The Dark”

7. “The Haves”

8. “Good And Evil”

9. “Rose Of Jericho”

10. “Try”

11. “Picture”

12. “Mrs. Mills”

13. “On My Way”

02/03 — New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

02/04 — New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

02/06 — Newark, NJ New Jersey @ Performing Arts Center

02/09 — Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre

02/15 — El Cajon, CA @ The Magnolia

02/17 — Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theater

02/21 — Seattle, WA @ Benaroya Hall

02/22 — Seattle, WA @ Benaroya Hall

Earthling is out 2/11 via Seattle Surf/Republic Records. Pre-order it here.