Ekkstacy has his new album, Forever, coming out in May, and the alternative star further teases the project today (March 21) by unveiling the title track. He wears his pop-punk influences on his sleeve for this one, a high-energy number that comes with a video of him skateboarding and rocking out in the desert.

Alongside the song, Ekkstacy has also announced a run of 2025 tour dates, which span the month of July and will be quickly followed by festival appearances. Tickets for the tour are available now, here.

Listen to “Forever” above and find Ekkstacy’s upcoming tour dates below.