Ekkstacy is well on his way to becoming an emo powerhouse. His songs “Problems,” “Never Left Chicago,” and “Alright” are great starting points.

Yesterday (November 8), Ekkstacy added another moody record which is primed to be his fight from mainstream indie conversations. On Ekkstacy’s new Andrew Wells-produced and co-written single “Seventeen,” they take a walk down the ever-foggy memory lane.

“I’m not who I used to be / And I hardly know this new me / I’m just tryna figure out / I’m just tryna figure out / I kinda miss being seventeen / That’s the only time I fell in love / I think my friends liked me more back then / And maybe now I don’t like them,” sings Ekkstacy.

As Ekkstacy battles with unfulfilled present, due to heartbreak, failed friendships, and more, he fantasies about the bliss of his teenage years.

Ekkstacy continues his depressing moment of reflection, singing: “You’re asking for apologies / You’ve always been honest / You’ve always been so good to me / I make you feel forgotten / I’m Not awake / I’m half asleep / That’s not the sun / I was dreaming / I wanna see you / She wants to leave.”

In the supporting visual for the track, Ekkstacy carries about that orb of regret. Watch the video above.