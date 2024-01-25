Eliza McLamb is sitting in her home, connected over Zoom and wearing a gray short-sleeved t-shirt that reads, “Faulkner?! I hardly know her!” At the time of our interview, McLamb’s debut album, Going Through It, is due to come out in ten days. The road to her album’s arrival has been winding, with sharp turns on a cliff’s edge, much of which is chronicled across her record, but by the end of both our chat and the last track, I’m left feeling as though she’s glad the car always stayed within the guardrails.

In the years leading up to her album’s release, McLamb dropped out of college, thinking that the transition to online schooling during the pandemic wasn’t the best use of her time. She also, “wanted to see what would happen if I just let myself not do that.” Instead, she traveled across the United States, making her way from North Carolina to Los Angeles with the help of work exchange programs on various farms, which is also when she started posting on TikTok. “I would just be literally out in the middle of the farm with my guitar, writing songs. I started this little thing where I said, ‘Leave a comment and I’ll write a song about your comment.’” By the time she arrived in LA her TikTok had picked up some traction and her friend had a laundry shed that she offered up as housing. “She was like, ‘You can stay here until you get your shit together,’ basically. So I lived in the laundry shed for a few months and sold solar panels door to door and I was a nanny,” McLamb says. “I recorded Memos in there, which were songs that I had written over the course of my travels across the country, when I was in a period of being able to reflect on stuff.”

McLamb’s first EP, Memos, featured her most commercially successful song to date, “Porn Star Tits.” This song in particular had gone viral on TikTok when she first wrote it in 2020, but when deciding what songs to include on the track listing, it was not at the top of the list. However, it seemed she felt obligated to include it, as it initially helped drive her success. “I wanted to Trojan horse the rest of the work through that song, being like, ‘Okay people listened to this song. Maybe they’ll listen to the rest of it,’” McLamb explains. That tactic seems to have worked as the success of Memos allowed her to move out of the laundry shed, move in with Julia Hava who would become her Binchtopia podcast co-host, find representation, and collaborate with Sarah Tudzin of Illuminati Hotties, on her second EP Salt Circle, as well as Going Through It.

In the spring of 2023, three years and nearly four million streams later, McLamb wiped “Porn Star Tits” from her public music profiles. She tells me that she doesn’t think it’s a bad song, but feels it doesn’t belong in her discography. “It should go in a feminist musical or something,” McLamb says, laughing. “I wanted to challenge myself to not cheapen the rest of what I’m doing here and to not keep something up just because it’s getting streams if I don’t like it.” Though McLamb’s initial success is owed in part to TikTok, she’s barely been on it since the winter of 2021. She recently went as far as to let her followers know that she would be moving towards long-form content, by way of her Substack, in the future. As she puts it, “I don’t think TikTok is like a grand demon for musicians… but the tool works, for lack of a better term, for the man now.” She admits that she initially stopped using it due to her declining attention span, “I couldn’t finish a movie, let alone start a book and I would listen to myself talk on my podcast and be like, oh my god like every other sentence is, ‘So I saw this TikTok… So I saw this TikTok.’ Like you sound stupid b*tch.”

Attention spans aside, McLamb explains that the current landscape for the “TikTok artist” is one that encourages them to simplify themselves and their art, driving them further away from their artistic truth. “They have to start doing humiliating shit like, ‘Are you listening to Elliott Smith, at 1pm, in a flannel, in your Converse?’ It’s degrading. Nobody likes doing that.” As an artist, she realized that being on the app too long caused her to write bad songs, “I got into this mode of getting really hooked by catching the algorithm and I got really good at it. I just figured it out a little bit like where to put the kitschy stuff, how to be a little bit tongue and cheek and like a little provocative, but still listenable.”

That brings us to the release of McLamb’s debut album, Going Through It. On the record’s cover art, McLamb is in a pool, though whether she’s about to emerge from its depths or dive below is unclear. This sentiment is purposefully ambiguous, representing two sides of the album: Side A shows us everything, as we dive into the water with McLamb, eventually hitting the bottom, while Side B asks how she’ll take everything she experienced with her, as she rises back to the top.

The opening track, “Before,” lives up to its name in every sense. Symbolically it represents the surface of the water which has yet to be broken, but it also quite literally mentions the lake under the dock at her grandparents’ house that she frequented as a child. Sonically, the track holds the earliest recording of McLamb on the record. “Where it cuts to this kind of lo-fi recording, that’s from the demo that Sarah and I did at her house when I was maybe nineteen or twenty. So it’s actually the youngest my voice is on the record.” Her stacked harmonious murmurs, layered on top of a woodsy soundscape of birds chirping amidst the slide of electric guitar, evoke a similar feeling as that of Sufjan Stevens’ “Death With Dignity”: delicate in nature, but emotionally potent. This is the only time on the record where we understand that McLamb’s personhood existed before she became familiar with pain. She sings, “Though I was too young to have understood / The beauty in / A time before knowing.” In reference to these lines specifically she says, “I think most people, especially people who have endured significant trauma, reach a point where they kind of realize that something has happened that will just change the rest of their life.”