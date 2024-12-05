End Of The Road Festival has become a fixture in the UK since it debuted in 2006. The 2025 edition is set to illustrate why: The lineup for the 2025 event, which goes down at Larmer Tree Gardens in Dorset from August 29 to 31, was just announced.

Father John Misty, Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory, Caribou, and Self Esteem are the headliners. Beyond then, the lineup includes Mount Kimbie, Black Country New Road, GOAT, Geordie Greep, Tropical Fuck Storm, Moonchild Sanelly, Ela Minus, Throwing Muses, Emma-Jean Thackray, and more. Additional artists are also set to be announced.

Tickets are on sale now via the festival website.

Van Etten will be performing with her new band, Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory. She recently explained how the group came to be, saying, “For the first time in my life I asked the band if we could just jam. Words that have never come out of my mouth – ever! But I loved all the sounds we were getting. I was curious – what would happen? In an hour we wrote two songs that ended up becoming ‘I Can’t Imagine’ and ‘Southern Life.'”

Misty, meanwhile, will be performing in support of his latest album, Mahashmashana, which he released in November.